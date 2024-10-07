ICE, ASITA Sign MoU Of Cooperation, Expect Direct Flights To Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The International Creatives Exchange (ICE) and the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start a direct air flight operation between Pakistan and Indonesia.
The ICE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the oldest tourism association in Indonesia, ASITA (Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies) at the Al Barkat Palace, South Jakarta on Monday.
The MoU consists of 11 points which aims to increase tourism for the two friendly countries, Indonesia and Pakistan.
Meanwhile talking to the APP in Jakara (Indonesia)
Atta Ul Karim, he Chairman of ICE expressed his appreciation on the mutual cooperation, since him self was born in Pakistan and grew up in Indonesia. He unquestionably wishes to do something impactful for the benefits of both countries.
"I was born in Pakistan, but grew up and successful in Indonesia. So, I have to thank the two countries," Atta told the APP in Jakarta, who was wearing golden brown batik at that time. "One of the best way for it is by continuously trying in all possible ways to improve tourism in the two brotherly countries," he added.
Atta looks at ASITA as the right partner in realizing his wishes, since the association has been well- known as the leading association in tourism industry in Indonesia since 1971.
Mrs. Rusmiati, President of ASITA was proud and happy on the MoU, as Pakistan is one of the countries that has not been touched well in the tourism world, even though its potential is extraordinary.
Talking to APP Mrs. Rusmiati, there are many halal tourism destinations in Indonesia, so there are huge similarities between Pakistan and Indonesia.
"Many countries have collaborated with ASITA, but Pakistan has not had any.
In fact, its natural beauty is beyond imagination, even if it is compared to Switzerland or New Zealand," Rusmiati said.
"Pakistan also has similarities with Indonesia as the two largest Muslim countries in the world, so it's really a very good package to sell," she continued optimistically.
According to the data, ASITA has 89 branches with seven thousand travel agencies as its underbow spread throughout the Indonesian archipelago.
On this occasion , Mrs. Siti Nur Azizah, Daughter of Indonesian Vice President and Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, Chargé d'Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, were present to witness the MoU signing ceremony.
Mrs. Siti Nur Azizah, who had just attended the 79th Anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces deeply wished that the cooperation will be beneficial for tourism industries between the two nations. "I wish it could be an access to build further levels of the long-standing friendly bilateral relations", she said referring to the commemoration of 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Indonesia and Pakistan, next year.
In line with Siti Nur Azizah, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, who had just arrived from Pakistan also fully supported the MoU.
Meanwhile talking to APP in Jakarta jakarta (Indonesia) "As an Indonesian living in Pakistan, I really enjoy wonderful natural landscapes in Pakistan.
He said the culture is also very unique and the people are very friendly, especially when they know we are from Indonesia.
Hopefully this can be an open door for direct flights between Indonesia and Pakistan and there will be many multiple positive impacts," the senior Diplomat said.
During his one-year term in Pakistan, he has visited various regions in the country of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
As it is well-known, currently there are no direct flights serving the two countries.
That is one of the challenges in boosting tourist numbers from Pakistan to Indonesia or vice versa. "With the MoU between ICE and ASITA, we want to see the increased numbers of tourists. Subsequently, the airlines further open the direct flights," Rahmat concluded.
