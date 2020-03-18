UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Cuts Key Interest Rate Again On Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:34 PM

Iceland cuts key interest rate again on virus fears

Iceland's central bank said Wednesday it was slashing its interest rates by a further 0.5 points to mitigate the economic impact of the new coronavirus, its second rate cut in a week.

Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Iceland's central bank said Wednesday it was slashing its interest rates by a further 0.5 points to mitigate the economic impact of the new coronavirus, its second rate cut in a week.

The central bank's decision brings its key rate to 1.75 percent, after it was lowered to 2.25 percent on March 11.

"This action eases the monetary stance still further, in view of the continued deterioration in the economic outlook following the accelerated spread of COVID-19," the bank's Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement.

The central bank also lowered the requirements for financial institutions to maintain counter-cyclical buffers, from two percent to zero percent.

In a separate statement, the bank's Financial Stability Committee said the amended capital buffer requirements would "remain unchanged for at least two years," while urging financial institutions to consider "the currently high level of economic uncertainty when they take decisions on dividend payments and stock buybacks in the coming term."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood urges India to allow international health e ..

17 minutes ago

O and A level exams postponed amid fears of Corona ..

18 minutes ago

RTO foils smuggling bid of illegal cigarettes stic ..

6 minutes ago

Two vehicle lifters arrested in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

2.290kg Hashish, 80 liter liquor seized, 13 arrest ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Security Forces Say Found 10 Illegal Weapo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.