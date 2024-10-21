ICM, SU, SBP Host Islamic Finance Sessions For Faculty And Students
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 09:16 PM
The Institute of Commerce and Management (ICM), University of Sindh (SU), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), organized two comprehensive Islamic Finance Sessions in the campus
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Institute of Commerce and Management (ICM), University of Sindh (SU), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), organized two comprehensive Islamic Finance Sessions in the campus. These sessions, designed separately for faculty members and students from various disciplines, aimed to deepen the understanding of Islamic finance principles and their significance in the country's economy.
The SU spokesperson informed APP here Monday that faculty members from diverse departments participated in the sessions and engaged in insightful discussions. They also exchanged valuable knowledge. The session for students witnessed enthusiastic participation, reflecting a strong interest across various academic backgrounds.
Deputy Director of SBP Hyderabad Adil Khokhar was the keynote speaker, who outlined the SBP Vision 2027. He emphasized the central bank's strategic objectives aimed at promoting Islamic finance in Pakistan. Dean Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration Prof. Dr Javeed Ahmed Chandio expressed his support for the initiative and said that the session demonstrated his faculty's commitment to promoting Islamic finance education and research.
“We value our partnership with SBP in shaping the future of Islamic finance in Pakistan”, he said. He eulogized the efforts of the Director of ICM Prof. Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar for successfully organizing the informative sessions.
On the occasion, Professor Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar highlighted the significance of collaboration between academia and industry. He said that ICM was dedicated to equipping students with practical knowledge and skills, adding that the separate sessions for students and teachers were a testament to his commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.
According to the University spokesperson, top-performing students will be awarded internships at SBP and they will be provided with invaluable hands-on experience in the field of Islamic finance. “This assessment and internship opportunity will help bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements”, he noted.
