ICRC Concerned Over Growing Humanitarian Impact Of Syria Sanctions - Spokesperson

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:52 PM

ICRC Concerned Over Growing Humanitarian Impact of Syria Sanctions - Spokesperson

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is worried about sanctions on Syria exacerbating living conditions of those already in need, Adnan Hezam, the health aid agency's spokesperson in Syria told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is worried about sanctions on Syria exacerbating living conditions of those already in need, Adnan Hezam, the health aid agency's spokesperson in Syria told Sputnik.

"ICRC expresses concerns over the increase of negative humanitarian consequences of sanctions as they may adversely affect the humanitarian situation of the population and their ability to access the needs and basic services, as well as the impact on terms of provision of impartial humanitarian assistance to those in need," Hezam said in an interview.

Syria's humanitarian crisis worsened after December 2019 when then-US President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act into law allowing the United States to freeze assets of any organization dealing with the Syrian government, regardless of nationality.

This hindered reconstruction efforts and discouraged charities from working in the country. The US Treasury later amended the rules to allow some nonprofits to engage with Damascus.

Hezam said that Syria was shouldering the double burden of economic sanctions and the COVID-19 outbreak. Around 80% of Syrians are living below the international poverty line, he estimated.

UN chief Antonio Guterres in March called for the waiving of sanctions that may impede Syrians' access to essential health supplies, COVID-19 medical support or food. He said a decade of sanctions and other adversary circumstances had caused an economic meltdown in Syria, putting a record 60% of the population at risk of going hungry this year.

