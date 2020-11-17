ICRC Hopes Countries to Keep 2021 Donations Level Up, Possibly Increase - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is poised to convince donors to step up the funding next year to ensure an extension of the humanitarian organization's field operations, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is poised to convince donors to step up the funding next year to ensure an extension of the humanitarian organization's field operations, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik.

"The ICRC will certainly not ask for less even if we suspect that it will be difficult. But we have made economies on our administrative costs and we hope that we can convince donors to fund us more generously in order to maybe even slightly extend our field operations," Maurer said.

The ICRC chief said he would extend an appeal to donors during the presentation of the organization's budget for 2021, to take place tentatively in 10 days.

The ICRC is one of the world's most prominent humanitarian organizations, providing assistance and protection to victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence. It is present in more than 100 countries and employs nearly 19,000 people. The organization's expenditures in 2019 amounted to over $2 billion, with the larger part streamed into assistance programs in the regions of Africa, and Near and middle East.