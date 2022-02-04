UrduPoint.com

ICRC To Continue Talks With Int'l Community About Afghan Economic Recovery - Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ICRC to Continue Talks With Int'l Community About Afghan Economic Recovery - Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is discussing the economic revival of Afghanistan with the international community and will continue doing so, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"The ICRC leadership is in constant talks and discussions with State representatives who have influence on countries affected by conflicts and will continue to do so. During his recent intervention at the Afghanistan Economic Conference held on 19th of January, (ICRC President) Peter Maurer has welcomed progress on some restrictive measures that create a more enabling environment for humanitarian response," Fillion said.

The official also noted that the ICRC maintains a constructive dialogue with the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to provide humanitarian aid in the country.

"We have previously worked in IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan)-controlled areas for many years and we continue to have a constructive dialogue with them. As a neutral and impartial organization, we carry out our activities with complete independence, and based on the needs of the most vulnerable communities," Fillion explained, adding that it is essential for the organization to maintain its contacts and coordinate with Afghan ministries.

In 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government. The country has been gripped by a severe social and economic crisis ever since, with the country's foreign assets frozen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Progress Independence January August September From Government

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

43 minutes ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

43 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

43 minutes ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

45 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

45 minutes ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>