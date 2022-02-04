(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is discussing the economic revival of Afghanistan with the international community and will continue doing so, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"The ICRC leadership is in constant talks and discussions with State representatives who have influence on countries affected by conflicts and will continue to do so. During his recent intervention at the Afghanistan Economic Conference held on 19th of January, (ICRC President) Peter Maurer has welcomed progress on some restrictive measures that create a more enabling environment for humanitarian response," Fillion said.

The official also noted that the ICRC maintains a constructive dialogue with the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to provide humanitarian aid in the country.

"We have previously worked in IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan)-controlled areas for many years and we continue to have a constructive dialogue with them. As a neutral and impartial organization, we carry out our activities with complete independence, and based on the needs of the most vulnerable communities," Fillion explained, adding that it is essential for the organization to maintain its contacts and coordinate with Afghan ministries.

In 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government. The country has been gripped by a severe social and economic crisis ever since, with the country's foreign assets frozen.