Idea to Create Russian Agriculture Bank Subsidiary to Connect to SWIFT Non-Working- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The scheme to create the Russian Agricultural Bank's subsidiary to connect it to the SWIFT payment system for settlements under the grain deal is obviously non-working, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the European Union is looking into the possibility of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT through the creation of a subsidiary to safeguard the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is due to expire on July 17.

"A non-working scheme is being put forward to create a certain subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank, which the EU may someday agree to connect to SWIFT.

Such practical points as the fact that it takes many months to open a bank branch, the establishment of SWIFT takes another three months, and the shutdown occurs in a matter of minutes are left out. In exchange for all this, Russia must now agree to a further extension of the Black Sea Initiative," the ministry said in a statement.

This idea is an attempt to create the appearance of some "breakthrough results" in the normalization of Russian agricultural exports, which is provided for by the Russia-UN memorandum, the statement added.