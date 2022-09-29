Idea US Involved in Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotage 'Preposterous' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The idea that the United States was somehow involved in the apparent sabotage attacks against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines is preposterous, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The idea that the United States was in any way involved in the apparent sabotage of these pipelines is preposterous. It is nothing more than a function of Russian disinformation," Price said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the pipeline incidents and the meeting will be held on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage on the pipelines came as a result of sabotage.