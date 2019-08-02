IdeaGist launches National Investment Showcase Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

IdeaGist, an exclusive digital platform of the prime minister start up programme, has launched the development of National Investment Showcase Portal to provide the entrepreneurs access to global market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):IdeaGist, an exclusive digital platform of the prime minister start up programme, has launched the development of National Investment Showcase Portal to provide the entrepreneurs access to global market.

The portal, nips.ideagist.com, was launched here at the National University of Modern Languages which was jointly organized by Business Incubation Centre of NUML (BICON), IdeaGist, and Higher Education Commission.

More than 80 representatives from 42 institutions from all over the country attended the event, , a press release issued here said.

Hassan Syed, founder of IdeaGist, said his aim was to increase the start-up investment volume in Pakistani start-ups from few hundred million dollars to more than one billion US dollars by 2021.

Hassan highlighted the need for risk capital in Pakistan's start-up ecosystem and pointed out that smaller investors from overseas could not access quality deals through any channel right now. Hassan said national investment showcase portal would become a reliable source of deals with institutional references.

Amir Ayub, the national coordinator for the program, said registration of entrepreneurs would start after completing the regulatory requirements by Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan.

Any university, college, technical educational institution or seminary could become a partner and offer their students access to the investment showcase portal, he added.

He said the investor would be charged a fee when any entrepreneur received the investment.