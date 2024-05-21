Ideal season for sowing cotton, says Dr. Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Agriculture Scientist, Dr. Anjum Ali has said that prevailing season was ideal for sowing cotton to get bumper yield of its crop.

Addressing a ceremony held here, consultant, Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab and Agriculture Scientist, Dr.

Anjum Ali said that Agriculture Deparment, government institutes and all other stakeholders had been making joint efforts to promote campaign for sowing cotton.

“Cotton is considered as white gold and cash crop which used to benefit local farmers due to its growing demand in international market,” he said.

He said that prevailing season and months were ideal for sowing cotton in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and other regions to get bumper yield of the crop.

He urged cotton growers must use fertilizers and pesticides at their cotton fields to get adequate production of the crop.