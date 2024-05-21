Open Menu

Ideal Season For Sowing Cotton, Says Dr. Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Ideal season for sowing cotton, says Dr. Ali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Agriculture Scientist, Dr. Anjum Ali has said that prevailing season was ideal for sowing cotton to get bumper yield of its crop.

Addressing a ceremony held here, consultant, Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab and Agriculture Scientist, Dr.

Anjum Ali said that Agriculture Deparment, government institutes and all other stakeholders had been making joint efforts to promote campaign for sowing cotton.

“Cotton is considered as white gold and cash crop which used to benefit local farmers due to its growing demand in international market,” he said.

He said that prevailing season and months were ideal for sowing cotton in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and other regions to get bumper yield of the crop.

He urged cotton growers must use fertilizers and pesticides at their cotton fields to get adequate production of the crop.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Gold Market Cotton All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

12 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

12 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

12 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

12 hours ago
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

12 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

12 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

12 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

12 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

12 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business