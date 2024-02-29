Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Identifying agro-ecological zones crucial for maximizing output of agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik on Thursday said that identifying agro-ecological zones was crucial for maximizing output of agriculture products as well as to achieve sustainable economic growth in the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the updated "Agro-Ecological Zones of Pakistan", he commended the efforts of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) scientists and also emphasized the importance of establishing a dissemination mechanism to engage all stakeholders.

The report offered a comprehensive overview of Pakistan's updated agro-ecological zones, considering changing environmental conditions, he said adding that it was prepared under the directive of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, categorizing Pakistan's ecology into various zones and sub-zones with a specialized database.

Chairman PARC, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali highlighted its significance updated agro-ecological zones in identifying appropriate crops for diverse ecological conditions nationwide, which would help tailor agricultural practices to specific environmental conditions, maximizing crop productivity.

He said that understanding these zones could lead to more sustainable and profitable farming methods, better resource allocation, contributing to food security and economic growth in the region.

