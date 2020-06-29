IDFC, CEO to visit Pakistan in next week for examining investment prospects: Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul RazakDawood on Monday said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United States (US) International Development of Finance Cooperation (IDFC) Adam Boehler would visit Pakistan in next week for examining the prospects for funding of projects in the private sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United States (US) International Development of Finance Cooperation (IDFC) Adam Boehler would visit Pakistan in next week for examining the prospects for funding of projects in the private sector.

He said this was an indication of interest being show by the US government for investment in Pakistan, the advisor said this on his official tweeters account.

Razak Dawood urged the private sector firms to start developing their proposals for meeting with the CEO. For any assistance, coordinate to the Chainman board of Investment (BOI) Atif Bukhari.