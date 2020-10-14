IEA Assesses OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal at 103% in September

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday in its monthly report that OPEC+ compliance with the oil production cuts deal totaled 103 percent in September, while OPEC's compliance reached 106 percent. and non-OPEC's compliance amounted to 99 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday in its monthly report that OPEC+ compliance with the oil production cuts deal totaled 103 percent in September, while OPEC's compliance reached 106 percent. and non-OPEC's compliance amounted to 99 percent.

"A sharp supply cut from the UAE helped to boost overall OPEC+ compliance to 103% in September versus 98% in August, with all major producers apart from Russia pumping at or below their targets. The 10 OPEC members taking part in cuts turned in a compliance rate of 106% in September, while non-OPEC members delivered a rate of 99%," the IEA said, specifying that Russia's compliance totaled 96 percent.

According to the report, OPEC oil production decreased by 340,000 barrels per day month-on-month in September.