UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA Believes Global Oil Demand To Fall By 8.6Mln Bpd In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:26 PM

IEA Believes Global Oil Demand to Fall by 8.6Mln Bpd in 2020

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that the global oil demand in 2020 would fall by 8.6 million barrels per day, revising downward its previous report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that the global oil demand in 2020 would fall by 8.6 million barrels per day, revising downward its previous report.

"Although 2H20 will be slightly weaker than previously forecast, our outlook for 2020 as a whole shows a demand fall of 8.6 mb/d, 0.7 mb/d more than in our previous Report. A resurgence of Covid-19 is a major risk factor for demand," IEA said in its fresh oil market report.

The agency said that the demand drop in the first half of the year could be not as steep as initially expected.

"We have raised our estimates for 2Q20 by circa 3.

2 mb/d on evidence of stronger than expected mobility in some European countries and the US. We have also increased our Chinese demand figures for March and April. Together, these moves suggest that the decline in oil demand during 1H20 may not be as steep as first feared," IEA said.

However, the agency downgraded its forecast for the second half of the year.

"On the other hand, we have slightly revised down our expectations for the second half of 2020 and now expect demand to fall by 4.6 mb/d y-o-y, versus the 4.3 mb/d we saw last month," the report read on.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil March April May 2020 Market Million

Recent Stories

Excise deptt starts issuing property, professional ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.7 percent

5 minutes ago

France says would be 'unacceptable' for Sanofi vac ..

5 minutes ago

IEA says oil outlook improves 'somewhat' on easing ..

5 minutes ago

Former PM Abbasi to appear before NAB in LNG case ..

20 minutes ago

UNHCR Says Expanding Telecommuting in N. Macedonia ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.