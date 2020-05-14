UrduPoint.com
IEA Chief Expects US To Contribute Oil Cuts Of 2.8Mln Bpd Throughout 2020

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:05 PM

IEA Chief Expects US to Contribute Oil Cuts of 2.8Mln Bpd Throughout 2020

The United States is expected to cut its oil output by 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) throughout 2020 as part of an effort by the non-OPEC states to rebalance the energy market, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said Thursday

The United States is expected to cut its oil output by 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) throughout 2020 as part of an effort by the non-OPEC states to rebalance the energy market, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said Thursday.

"Our current numbers show that by end of 2020 it is the United States that is the biggest contributor to global supply reductions.

Our expectation is the US production to be 2.8 million bpd lower than end of 2019 at the end of this year. Throughout 2020, the US production could fall down 2.8 million bpd and it is the single largest 2020 contributor to the global supply reductions," Birol said at a press conference, referring to the cuts contributed by the non-OPEC countries.

The IEA expects similar reductions to be contributed by Canada, Brazil and Norway, the official added.

