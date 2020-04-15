UrduPoint.com
IEA Chief Says Oil Prices May Face 'Downward Pressures' In Coming Weeks Despite OPEC+ Deal

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Even though the OPEC+ deal on output cuts has been reached, the oil prices may fall further over the coming weeks as the industry has lost two important months while trying to come up with a response to the falling demand, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Even though the OPEC+ deal on output cuts has been reached, the oil prices may fall further over the coming weeks as the industry has lost two important months while trying to come up with a response to the falling demand, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said Wednesday.

"It is very good that the OPEC+ countries [reached] an agreement last Sunday. But in my view, we've lost two very important months in the oil industry and we may see prices still getting some downward pressures in the next days or weeks to come," Birol said at a press conference.

OPEC+ countries, as well as oil producers from the wider G20 group of nations such as the US, Brazil and Canada, reached what many have called a historic agreement on Sunday.

The deal has been designed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day for two months within the OPEC+ group starting from May 1, and possibly up to 15 million barrels of oil per day with G20 nations taken into account.

The market has reacted modestly to the agreements as prices on Monday have jumped up by some 4-7 percent. On Tuesday, the price of Brent crude futures fell below $30 per barrel for the first time in past six trading sessions, as it was trading in the range $30-$37 last week on expectations of large cuts by the OPEC+ group.

