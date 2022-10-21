UrduPoint.com

IEA Chief Says Russia Lost European Oil, Gas Market Forever

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 06:56 PM

IEA Chief Says Russia Lost European Oil, Gas Market Forever

Russia has lost the European oil and gas market forever and will face decreasing energy production, International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Russia has lost the European oil and gas market forever and will face decreasing energy production, International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol said on Friday.

Birol told Italian broadcaster Rainews that despite high gas and oil prices, Russia was suffering big losses due to decreasing energy export to Europe, its biggest energy market and a very important and reliable client.

The IEA chief noted that to develop its oil and gas fields, Russia needed Western technologies and investments and lack thereof would result in decreasing levels of energy production.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, energy prices have dramatically grown in Europe, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda. At the same time, amid sanctions the EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia. EU countries are also discussing introduction of price cap on gas supplies from Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Oil Same Price February Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Planning Ministry kicks start implementation of ma ..

Planning Ministry kicks start implementation of major YDI

1 second ago
 ECP disqualified Imran as per constitution: Sharje ..

ECP disqualified Imran as per constitution: Sharjeel Memon

2 seconds ago
 Rotary Club organizes free medical camp in flood-h ..

Rotary Club organizes free medical camp in flood-hit areas

6 seconds ago
 Ceremony to pay tributes to polio workers held in ..

Ceremony to pay tributes to polio workers held in Quetta

6 minutes ago
 EU not looking for 'systematic confrontation' with ..

EU not looking for 'systematic confrontation' with China

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's disqualification legal, constitutiona ..

Imran Khan's disqualification legal, constitutional issue: Sherry Rehman

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.