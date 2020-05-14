IEA Chief Welcomes New Production Cuts by Gulf Nations, But Thinks Caps Insufficient

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol on Thursday welcomed new production cuts on top of OPEC+ agreements by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, noting, however, that the cuts would be insufficient to rebalance the market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol on Thursday welcomed new production cuts on top of OPEC+ agreements by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, noting, however, that the cuts would be insufficient to rebalance the market.

"I am happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Emirates and Kuwait on top of the existing commitments are now going to make further cuts, I do welcome that. Whether or not this is enough I do not think so. But we also see the production cuts coming from the US, Canada and other countries and demand is giving early signs of recovery," Birol said at a press conference.

The IEA works closely with Iraq, which struggles to cut production, and is also helping the Middle Eastern nation to deal with the electricity situation, the official added.