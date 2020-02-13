UrduPoint.com
IEA Downgrades 2020 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast To Lowest Level Since 2011

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

IEA Downgrades 2020 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast to Lowest Level Since 2011

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its forecast for the 2020 global oil demand growth to 825,000 barrels per day, which is the lowest level since 2011, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"The consequences of Covid-19 for global oil demand will be significant. Demand is now expected to contract by 435 kb/d in 1Q20, the first quarterly decrease in more than a decade. For 2020 as a whole, we have reduced our global growth forecast by 365 kb/d to 825 kb/d, the lowest since 2011," the IEA said on Thursday in its monthly report.

