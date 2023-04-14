UrduPoint.com

IEA Downgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Growth Forecast, Expects Output At 101.1Mln Bpd

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

IEA Downgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Growth Forecast, Expects Output at 101.1Mln Bpd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023 and now expects an increase of 1.2 million barrels per day to 101.1 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Friday.

"For the year as a whole, global oil production growth slows to 1.2 mb/d versus 4.6 mb/d in 2022," the report read, adding that global oil production is expected to stand at 101.1 million barrels per day in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Million

Recent Stories

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

2 minutes ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

6 minutes ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

17 minutes ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

1 hour ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

1 hour ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.