IEA Downgrades 2023 Global Oil Output Growth Forecast, Expects Output at 101.1Mln Bpd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023 and now expects an increase of 1.2 million barrels per day to 101.1 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Friday.

"For the year as a whole, global oil production growth slows to 1.2 mb/d versus 4.6 mb/d in 2022," the report read, adding that global oil production is expected to stand at 101.1 million barrels per day in 2023.