IEA Downgrades Forecast for 2023 Global Oil Demand to 102.1Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its forecast for the global oil demand to 102.1 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"Global oil demand is projected to climb by 2.2 mb/d in 2023 to reach 102.1 mb/d, a new record," the report read, adding that this is 170,000 barrels per day less than expected in the June report.