UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA Downgrades Non-OPEC Oil Supply Growth Forecast For 2019 By 70,000 Bpd To 1.88Mln Bpd

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

IEA Downgrades Non-OPEC Oil Supply Growth Forecast for 2019 by 70,000 Bpd to 1.88Mln Bpd

The International Energy Agency said in a Friday report it had downgraded its 2019 supply growth forecast for the countries that are not members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) by 70,000 barrels daily to 1.88 million barrels per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The International Energy Agency said in a Friday report it had downgraded its 2019 supply growth forecast for the countries that are not members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) by 70,000 barrels daily to 1.

88 million barrels per day.

"For the year as whole, non-OPEC supply growth has been revised marginally lower, to 1.9 mb/d, on a slightly weaker forecast for Brazil. However, growth accelerates to 2.2 mb/d in 2020 as Brazil picks up speed and new projects start up in Norway and Guyana," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Norway Brazil Guyana 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Super Typhoon Lekima barrels towards China

10 minutes ago

EAEU States Bring Positions Closer on Import Tarif ..

10 minutes ago

UAE efforts continue to curb cholera epidemic in Y ..

10 minutes ago

International Energy Agency Lowers 2020 Global Oil ..

20 minutes ago

Almost 2,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

20 minutes ago

US NRA Says Democrats Seek to Politicize El Paso, ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.