UrduPoint.com

IEA Executive Claims Paying In Rubles For Russian Gas May Be 'Another Security Threat'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 06:58 PM

IEA Executive Claims Paying in Rubles for Russian Gas May Be 'Another Security Threat'

Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, called Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to Gazprom to accept payments for gas in rubles a security threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, called Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to Gazprom to accept payments for gas in rubles a security threat.

"The rumor about the fact Putin wants the importers pay in rubble, if it is true, I would consider it as one of the other security threats made by Russia," Birol told a press conference at the IEA Ministerial Meeting in Paris.

Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it made no sense for Russia to sell goods for currencies other than rubles after the European Union, the United States and Japan blocked the Russian government's access to Euros, US Dollars and Yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Paris Vladimir Putin Japan United States Gas Government

Recent Stories

1731 power pilferers nabbed during March

1731 power pilferers nabbed during March

1 minute ago
 EU to Send Frontex Border Agency Staff to Moldovan ..

EU to Send Frontex Border Agency Staff to Moldovan Border With Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Seven-day flora festival kicks off

Seven-day flora festival kicks off

1 minute ago
 US Conducted Biological Research in Indonesia Unti ..

US Conducted Biological Research in Indonesia Until 2010 - Russian Defense Minis ..

1 minute ago
 SSP chairs meeting to review law and order situati ..

SSP chairs meeting to review law and order situation

4 minutes ago
 Poland May Slash Income Tax From 17% to 12% - Prim ..

Poland May Slash Income Tax From 17% to 12% - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>