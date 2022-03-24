IEA Executive Claims Paying in Rubles for Russian Gas May Be 'Another Security Threat'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, called Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to Gazprom to accept payments for gas in rubles a security threat.

"The rumor about the fact Putin wants the importers pay in rubble, if it is true, I would consider it as one of the other security threats made by Russia," Birol told a press conference at the IEA Ministerial Meeting in Paris.

Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it made no sense for Russia to sell goods for currencies other than rubles after the European Union, the United States and Japan blocked the Russian government's access to Euros, US Dollars and Yen.