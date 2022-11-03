UrduPoint.com

IEA Expects 30 Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas Deficit In Europe Next Summer

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IEA Expects 30 Bln Cubic Meters of Gas Deficit in Europe Next Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on Thursday that it expects a 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) gas deficit in Europe next summer, at a key time for filling underground storage facilities, if Russia stops supplies and demand in China rebounds.

"If Russian pipeline gas supplies to the EU cease completely and Chinese LNG imports recover to 2021 levels, Europe could face a supply-demand gap of 30 bcm during the key summer period for refilling gas storage in 2023," the IEA report said.

The agency said that this gap could amount to half the gas required to fill storage sites to 95% capacity by the start of the 2023-24 heating season.

