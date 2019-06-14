IEA Expects Non-OPEC Oil Supply to Grow Faster in 2020 With US Leading Acceleration

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects oil supply to grow faster in 2020 among producers from outside Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), mainly the United States, the IEA report issued Friday read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects oil supply to grow faster in 2020 among producers from outside Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), mainly the United States, the IEA report issued Friday read.

"Non-OPEC supply growth will accelerate from 1.9 mb/d this year to 2.3 mb/d in 2020. The US leads the gains, but solid growth also comes from Brazil and Norway. In May, global oil supply eased by 0.1 mb/d to 99.5 mb/d, down 2.8 mb/d from the November peak," the report read.