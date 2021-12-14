IEA Expects Oil Demand to Reach 5.4Mln Bpd in 2021 - Report

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly decreased its forecast for growth in global oil demand and now expects it to reach 5.4 million barrels per day this year and 3.3 million barrels per day in 2022, the IEA said in its report published on Tuesday.

"The surge in new Covid-19 cases is expected to temporarily slow, but not upend, the recovery in oil demand that is underway. Global oil demand is forecast to grow by 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and a further 3.3 mb/d next year, when it rebounds to pre-Covid levels at 99.5 mb/d," the report read.

