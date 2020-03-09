UrduPoint.com
IEA Expects Oil Demand To Return To Close To Normal In 2nd Half Of 2020 - Report

Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

IEA Expects Oil Demand to Return to Close to Normal in 2nd Half of 2020 - Report

The global demand for crude oil can be expected to recover after a sharp drop amid price fluctuations in the second half of 2020, the International Energy Agency said in a report on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The global demand for crude oil can be expected to recover after a sharp drop amid price fluctuations in the second half of 2020, the International Energy Agency said in a report on Monday.

"For the first time since 2009, demand is expected to fall year-on-year, by 90,000 barrels per day," the report read, citing the spread of coronavirus beyond China. "We assume that oil demand returns to close to normal in 2H20."

Depending on how the virus spread proceeds worldwide, the watchdog has outlined its expectations under two possible scenarios.

"Our pessimistic low case assumes that countries already affected by the virus recover more slowly while the epidemic spreads further in Europe, Asia, and beyond," it said in the report, adding that "In this pessimistic case, global oil demand could decline by 730,000 barrels per day in 2020.

"

Conversely, if the epidemic's impact is successfully mitigated, the IAE expects global oil demand to grow by 480,000 barrels per day.

The overall forecast for the year is for oil demand to be 99.90 million barrels per day, with the annual forecast, thus, lowered by close to a million barrels per day.

