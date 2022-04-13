IEA Expects Oil Output in Russia to Drop by 1.5Mln Bpd in April - Report

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a decrease of 1.5 million barrels per day in oil production in Russia in April compared to March, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a decrease of 1.5 million barrels per day in oil production in Russia in April compared to March, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

"Russian oil supply and exports continue to fall. So far in April, roughly 700 kb/d of production has reportedly been shut in.

We assume these losses will grow to an average 1.5 mb/d for the month as Russian refiners extend run cuts, more buyers shun barrels and Russian storage fills up," the report said.

Starting from May, Russia may stop production of about 3 million barrels per day of oil "due to international sanctions and as the impact of a widening customer-driven embargo comes into full force."