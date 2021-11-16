UrduPoint.com

IEA Expects Oil Production Growth To Reach 480,000 BpD In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:29 PM

IEA Expects Oil Production Growth to Reach 480,000 BpD in 2021

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday raised its forecast for oil production outside OPEC+ in 2021 and now expects its growth to reach 480,000 barrels per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday raised its forecast for oil production outside OPEC+ in 2021 and now expects its growth to reach 480,000 barrels per day.

"Compared to our previous Report, non-OPEC+ production through 4Q21 has been revised up by 240 kb/d to 47.

4 mb/d and by 170 kb/d in 2022, bringing forecast annual supply increases to 480 kb/d in 2021 and 1.9 mb/d next year," the IEA said in its report.

The IEA also mentioned that the global oil production increased by 1.4 million barrels per day month-on-month in October and reached 97.7 million barrels per day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil October Million

Recent Stories

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M ..

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M in October - IEA

25 seconds ago
 Dubai Sports Council launches Open Youth Basketbal ..

Dubai Sports Council launches Open Youth Basketball Championship

23 minutes ago
 Allegations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices to ..

Allegations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices to all respondents for Nov 26

26 minutes ago
 PFA destroys 550 liters of adulterated milk, fines ..

PFA destroys 550 liters of adulterated milk, fines Rs 10,000 on tanker owner

3 minutes ago
 Over 2.396 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.396 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea's multiple home owners grow in 2020

S.Korea's multiple home owners grow in 2020

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.