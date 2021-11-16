IEA Expects Oil Production Growth to Reach 480,000 BpD in 2021

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday raised its forecast for oil production outside OPEC+ in 2021 and now expects its growth to reach 480,000 barrels per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday raised its forecast for oil production outside OPEC+ in 2021 and now expects its growth to reach 480,000 barrels per day.

"Compared to our previous Report, non-OPEC+ production through 4Q21 has been revised up by 240 kb/d to 47.

4 mb/d and by 170 kb/d in 2022, bringing forecast annual supply increases to 480 kb/d in 2021 and 1.9 mb/d next year," the IEA said in its report.

The IEA also mentioned that the global oil production increased by 1.4 million barrels per day month-on-month in October and reached 97.7 million barrels per day.