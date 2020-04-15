UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA Expects OPEC+ Oil Production Cut In May To Amount To 10.7Mln Bpd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:47 PM

IEA Expects OPEC+ Oil Production Cut in May to Amount to 10.7Mln Bpd

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expressed the belief on Wednesday that the OPEC+ oil production decrease in May would in fact amount to 10.7 million barrels per day due to high production in April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) expressed the belief on Wednesday that the OPEC+ oil production decrease in May would in fact amount to 10.7 million barrels per day due to high production in April.

"The OPEC+ production cut in May to reach the baseline will actually be 10.7 mb/d and not 9.7 mb/d, as April production was high.

This will provide some immediate relief from the supply surplus in the coming weeks, lowering the peak of the build-up of stocks ... Other producers, with the United States and Canada likely to be the largest contributors, could see output fall by around 3.5 mb/d in the coming months due to the impact of lower prices, according to IEA estimates," the IEA said in its monthly report.

The agency also said it expected the US' oil production to fall by over 2 million barrels per day by the end of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Oil United States April May Stocks From Million

Recent Stories

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

15 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Dea ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Conducts 26 Air Raids on Yemen ..

7 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead ..

7 minutes ago

Rs.176. 8 million distributed among 13872 women un ..

7 minutes ago

EU to Set Up Task Force to Coordinate Military Ass ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.