IEA Expects OPEC+ Oil Production Cut in May to Amount to 10.7Mln Bpd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) expressed the belief on Wednesday that the OPEC+ oil production decrease in May would in fact amount to 10.7 million barrels per day due to high production in April.

"The OPEC+ production cut in May to reach the baseline will actually be 10.7 mb/d and not 9.7 mb/d, as April production was high.

This will provide some immediate relief from the supply surplus in the coming weeks, lowering the peak of the build-up of stocks ... Other producers, with the United States and Canada likely to be the largest contributors, could see output fall by around 3.5 mb/d in the coming months due to the impact of lower prices, according to IEA estimates," the IEA said in its monthly report.

The agency also said it expected the US' oil production to fall by over 2 million barrels per day by the end of the year.