UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA: Goodbye Oil Glut Thanks To OPEC+ And Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

IEA: Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery

A glut in global oil markets is being worked off as the world economy begins to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and as OPEC and its allies restrain production, the IEA said Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A glut in global oil markets is being worked off as the world economy begins to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and as OPEC and its allies restrain production, the IEA said Wednesday.

The International Energy Agency raised its expectations for the recovery in oil demand after the International Monetary Fund increased its forecasts for global growth this year.

"This improved outlook, along with stronger prompt indicators, has led us to revise up our 2021 global oil demand growth forecast," said the Paris-based body with advised oil consuming nations.

It now expects world oil demand to rise by 5.7 million barrels per day (mbd) to 96.7 mbd, following last year's drop of 8.7 mbd.

The OPEC oil cartel on Tuesday also raised its 2021 demand forecast to 96.5 mbd.

Oil demand was hammered last year as many countries shut down swathes of their economies in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

That caused a glut in supplies, but the so-called OPEC+ group that includes heavyweight producer Russia, sharply cut output last year to reduce that and counter the plunge in prices that briefly saw some turn negative as storage ran short.

That glut appears to have been largely worked off.

The IEA said preliminary data suggest that OECD oil stocks held largely steady in March, following seven consecutive months of draws, and were heading close to their five-year average.

OPEC+ has been slowly increasing output since the beginning of the year and at the beginning of April signalled it would lift output by more than 2 mbd in the coming three months in the face of an expected rise in demand.

While the first quarter was somewhat disappointing as many European and several major emerging economies saw a resurgence of Covid-19, global growth is expected to pick up as vaccination campaigns begin to have an impact.

IEA sees the global oil market changing "dramatically in the latter half of this year as nearly 2 mbd of extra supply may be required to meet expected demand growth."But with OPEC+ still having plenty of additional production capacity that it can bring back on line, the IEA does not see a supply crunch developing.

"The bloc's monthly calibration of supply may give it the flexibility to meet incremental demand by ramping up swiftly or adjusting output lower should the demand recovery fail to keep pace," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil March April May Stocks Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP goods

36 seconds ago

Free sehri, iftar arrangements in Multan

37 seconds ago

Balochistan govt plans for drivers training to cur ..

39 seconds ago

Bahawalpur police takes out flag march

41 seconds ago

Putin gets second dose of coronavirus vaccine

8 minutes ago

Titmus back from injury as Aussie swimmers warm up ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.