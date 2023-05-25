UrduPoint.com

IEA Head Says Record 170Bln Cubic Meters Of LNG To Reach Market Between 2025-2027

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) A record 170 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will enter the markets between 2025 and 2027, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Thursday.

"In many important countries, mainly in Europe and Asia, we see a new wave of reclassification capacity and this to be followed in a few years by a major new liquefaction capacity coming in the markets. Our numbers show that between 2025 and 2027, we will see an unprecedented 170 BCM of new LNG exports capacity coming into operation," Birol said during a press webinar to present the World Energy Investment 2023 report.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union has begun looking for ways to limit its dependence on Russian fuel. As part of these efforts, the bloc has increased energy cooperation with a number of countries, including Algeria, the United States, Qatar and Nigeria, importing either pipeline gas or LNG.

