IEA Improves Russia Oil Output Forecast for 2023, Expects Decline of 530,000 Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has upgraded its forecast for the oil production in Russia in 2023 and now expects a decline of 530,000 barrels per day instead of 740,000 barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Friday.

"These still robust shipments underpin our 210 kb/d upward revision of Russian output for this year. We now expect average oil output of 10.6 mb/d in 2023, down 530 kb/d y-o-y," the report read.