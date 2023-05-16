IEA Keeps 2023 Global Oil Output Growth Forecast Unchanged at 101.1Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has kept its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2023 unchanged, expecting an increase of 1.2 million barrels per day to 101.1 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report released on Tuesday.

"For the year as a whole, global supply growth is projected to slow to 1.2 mb/d versus 4.6 mb/d in 2022," the report read, adding that global oil production is expected to stand at 101.1 million barrels per day in 2023.