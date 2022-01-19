IEA Keeps Forecast for Non-OPEC+ Oil Production in 2022 Unchanged

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has maintained its forecast for non-OPEC+ oil production in 2022 without changes and still expects the production growth to reach 1.8 million barrels per day, according to its report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has maintained its forecast for non-OPEC+ oil production in 2022 without changes and still expects the production growth to reach 1.8 million barrels per day, according to its report published on Wednesday.

"Expected growth in 2022 is unchanged since last month's Report at 1.8 mb/d. The US, Canada and Brazil account for 75% of the gains," the IEA said.