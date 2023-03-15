IEA Keeps Forecast for Record Global Oil Demand in 2023 Unchanged - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has kept its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2023 unchanged, expecting the record 102 million barrels per day this year, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

"Following an 80 kb/d contraction in 4Q22, world oil demand growth is set to accelerate sharply over the course of 2023, from 710 kb/d in 1Q23 to 2.6 mb/d in 4Q23. Average annual growth is forecast to ease from 2.3 mb/d in 2022 to 2 mb/d, and global oil demand to reach a record 102 mb/d. Rebounding air traffic and the release of pent-up Chinese demand dominate the recovery," the report read.