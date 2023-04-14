UrduPoint.com

IEA Keeps Forecast For Record Global Oil Demand In 2023 Unchanged - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

IEA Keeps Forecast for Record Global Oil Demand in 2023 Unchanged - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has kept its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2023 unchanged, expecting the record 101.9 million barrels per day this year, according to its fresh report published on Friday.

"Global oil demand returned to growth in 1Q23, climbing by 810 kb/d as the Chinese economy emerged from its lockdowns. World oil demand will increase by 2 mb/d in 2023, to average a record 101.9 mb/d. Growth will gather momentum over the course of the year, with gains of 2.4 mb/d in 2H23 lifting demand to 103.1 mb/d," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Oil From Million

Recent Stories

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

11 seconds ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

4 minutes ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

15 minutes ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

1 hour ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

1 hour ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.