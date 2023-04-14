IEA Keeps Forecast for Record Global Oil Demand in 2023 Unchanged - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has kept its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2023 unchanged, expecting the record 101.9 million barrels per day this year, according to its fresh report published on Friday.

"Global oil demand returned to growth in 1Q23, climbing by 810 kb/d as the Chinese economy emerged from its lockdowns. World oil demand will increase by 2 mb/d in 2023, to average a record 101.9 mb/d. Growth will gather momentum over the course of the year, with gains of 2.4 mb/d in 2H23 lifting demand to 103.1 mb/d," the report read.