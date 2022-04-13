UrduPoint.com

IEA Lowers 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast By 240,000 Bpd To 1.9Mln Bpd - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 01:39 PM

IEA Lowers 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast by 240,000 Bpd to 1.9Mln Bpd - Report

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its forecast for the 2022 global oil demand growth by 240,000 barrels per day to 1.9 million barrels per day due to a new wave of the coronavirus in China, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its forecast for the 2022 global oil demand growth by 240,000 barrels per day to 1.9 million barrels per day due to a new wave of the coronavirus in China, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

"Severe new lockdown measures amid surging Covid cases in China have led to a downward revision in our expectations for global oil demand in 2Q22 and for the year as a whole ... As a result, our estimate for global oil demand has been lowered by 260 kb/d for the year versus last month's Report, and demand is now expected to average 99.

4 mb/d in 2022, up by 1.9 mb/d from 2021," the report said.

According to the April report, global oil demand in 2022 will increase by 1.868 million barrels per day compared to last year, while the March forecast expected it to increase by 2.107 million barrels per day. Accordingly, expectations for the demand growth were lowered by 240,000 barrels per day.

