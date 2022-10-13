IEA Lowers 2022 Global Oil Output Growth Forecast to 4.6Mln Bpd - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth and expects it to rise by 4.6 million barrels per day to 99.9 million barrels per day in 2022, according to its fresh report released on Thursday.

"Global production is now forecast to rise by 4.6 mb/d to 99.9 mb/d in 2022.

OPEC+ is projected to contribute 3 mb/d, with Saudi Arabia set to post the largest year-on-year (y-o-y) increase. Non-OPEC+ supplies are expected to rise by 1.5 mb/d in 2022, with the US providing 70% of the increase at 1.1 mb/d. Canada, China and Guyana also deliver solid gains, albeit these volumes are much more modest," the report read.

In 2023, the growth will noticeably slow down to only 760,000 barrels per day, but the output will still reach a record 100.6 million barrels per day, mainly due to non-OPEC + countries, the report added.