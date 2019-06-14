IEA Lowers Forecast for Global Oil Demand Growth in 2019 to 1.2Mln Bpd

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has lowered its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2019 by 100,000 barrels daily to 1.2 million barrels per day, the IEA report showed Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has lowered its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2019 by 100,000 barrels daily to 1.2 million barrels per day, the IEA report showed Friday.

"Our estimate for global oil demand growth in 2019 has been cut for a second consecutive month. It is now projected at 1.2 mb/d. In 1Q19, global growth was only 0.3 mb/d, and for 2Q19 the estimate is 1.2 mb/d. We expect higher growth in 2H19 at 1.6 mb/d," the report read.

At the same time, the agency is expecting the global oil demand to grow to 1.4 million barrels per day in 2020.

"In 2020, global oil demand growth will rise to 1.4 mb/d, supported by solid non-OECD demand and petrochemicals expansion. The IMO switch will result in major changes to bunker fuel demand, sharply increasing gasoil demand from 4Q19," the report read.

As a result, the demand for oil across the world is expected to be 100.3 million barrels daily in 2019 and 101.7 barrels daily in 2020.