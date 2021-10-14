IEA Lowers Forecast for Oil Output Growth Outside OPEC in 2021

The International Energy Agency on Thursday lowered its forecast for the oil output growth outside OPEC in 2021 and now expects at the 390,000 barrels per day level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The International Energy Agency on Thursday lowered its forecast for the oil output growth outside OPEC in 2021 and now expects at the 390,000 barrels per day level.

"Global oil output for 2021 is now set to expand by an average 1.4 mb/d. OPEC+ accounts for 1 mb/d and non-OPEC+ for 390 kb/d, compared to declines of 5.5 mb/d and 1.3 mb/d, respectively, in 2020," the IEA said in its report.