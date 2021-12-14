IEA Lowers Forecast for Oil Production Outside OPEC This Year - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has lowered its forecast for oil production outside the OPEC+ in 2021 and left the same forecast for 2022, as the agency expects the 1.8 million barrels per day growth next year, according to its report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has lowered its forecast for oil production outside the OPEC+ in 2021 and left the same forecast for 2022, as the agency expects the 1.8 million barrels per day growth next year, according to its report published on Tuesday.

"Compared to our previous Report, non-OPEC+'s exit rate for the year is 100 kb/d lower at 47.6 mb/d with gains in the US offset by reductions in the outlook for biofuels and Brazil. The 2022 forecast has not materially changed since last month's Report, even as increases from US light tight oil (LTO) and Brazil offshore have been moderated slightly. Growth is expected to average 1.8 mb/d, assuming continued strength in the US, Canada, Brazil, the North Sea and Guyana," the report read.