IEA Oil Demand Forecast Confirms OPEC+ Deal Extension's Effectiveness - Russian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:11 PM

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest monthly forecast report on the slowing growth of global oil demand has confirmed that the move by OPEC+, the term used to refer to members and non-members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, to extend the oil production cuts agreement until April 2020 to boost oil prices was accurate, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest monthly forecast report on the slowing growth of global oil demand has confirmed that the move by OPEC+, the term used to refer to members and non-members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, to extend the oil production cuts agreement until April 2020 to boost oil prices was accurate, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the IEA announced that it had lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.1 million bpd in 2019, and by 50,000 bpd to 1.3 million bpd in 2020.

"In general, the IEA estimates are not surprising and actually confirm our own forecasts. When deciding to extend the OPEC+ agreement, we took into account the possibility of slowing oil demand growth to these levels and even lower, including a decrease in demand growth in 2020 to 1 million barrels per day," the Russian Energy Ministry stated.

According to the IEA, oil demand grew by only 520,000 barrels per day from January to May, the lowest increase for the given period since 2008.

"Thus, this forecast confirms that the decision made by producers to cooperate to maintain balance in the oil market in order to stabilize it was right," the ministry concluded.

The OPEC+ deal on the reduction of oil production has been in force since the beginning of 2017. It has since been repeatedly extended, and its conditions keep changing. For the first half of 2019, the production reduction was agreed in the amount of 1.2 million bpd from the October 2018 level. In July, OPEC+ extended the agreement on the same terms until April 2020.

