IEA, OPEC Say Developing Nations' Income From Oil, Gas May Fall to 85% in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) If the current turmoil in the global markets continues, then vulnerable developing countries' income from oil and gas will fall to 85 percent in 2020, which would significantly affect the economy, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, and the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, said in their phone conversation, according to the joint IEA-OPEC statement.

"Dr Birol and SG Barkindo reviewed the impact on vulnerable developing countries and noted that if current market conditions continue, their income from oil and gas will fall by 50% to 85% in 2020, reaching the lowest levels in more than two decades, according to recent IEA analysis. This is likely to have major social and economic consequences, notably for public sector spending in vital areas such as healthcare and education," the statement read.