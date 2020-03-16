UrduPoint.com
IEA, OPEC Say Developing Nations' Income From Oil, Gas May Fall To 85% In 2020

Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:51 PM

IEA, OPEC Say Developing Nations' Income From Oil, Gas May Fall to 85% in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) If the current turmoil in the global markets continues, then vulnerable developing countries' income from oil and gas will fall to 85 percent in 2020, which would significantly affect the economy, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, and the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, said in their phone conversation, according to the joint IEA-OPEC statement.

