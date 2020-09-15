UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEA Revises Down Forecast For Oil Demand Fall In 2020 To 8.4Mbd - Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:52 PM

IEA Revises Down Forecast for Oil Demand Fall in 2020 to 8.4Mbd - Report

The International Energy Agency (IEA) downgraded on Tuesday its forecast for global oil demand fall in 2020 by 300,000 barrels per day, to a total of 8.4 million barrels per day due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in many countrie

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The International Energy Agency (IEA) downgraded on Tuesday its forecast for global oil demand fall in 2020 by 300,000 barrels per day, to a total of 8.4 million barrels per day due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in many countries.

"A resurgence of Covid-19 cases in many countries, local lockdown measures, continued teleworking and the weak aviation sector led to downward revisions of our demand estimates for 3Q20 and 4Q20 by 0.1 mb/d and 0.6 mb/d, respectively. For 2020, demand will fall versus 2019 by 8.4 mb/d, more than the 8.1 mb/d seen in the last Report," the agency said a monthly report.

However, the IEA's forecast for global oil demand next year has slightly improved from last month's expectations and now stands at 5.5 mbd, but the demand in 2021 will still remain below the levels of 2017, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil 2017 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Protests to condemn Motorway gang-rape incident co ..

15 minutes ago

Shafqat warns to close such schools failing to com ..

3 minutes ago

Smart China Expo Online kicks off in Chongqing

3 minutes ago

Merkel, Seehofer Agree to Accept 1,500 More Migran ..

3 minutes ago

Ch Fawad thanks authorities for ensuring safety me ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s du to get AED800 million from selling ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.