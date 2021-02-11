IEA Revises Up Forecast for 2021 Oil Production Growth Outside OPEC+ to 0.8 Mbd - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) in a report on Thursday revised up forecast for oil production in the countries outside of the OPEC+ alliance by almost 0.3 million barrels (mbd) and now expects growth of 830,000 barrels a day.

"2021 estimates for production from these countries outside of OPEC+ have been revised up by 290,000 barrels in total, with North America accounting for the bulk of the increase. Output is now seen expanding by 830,000 barrels a day on average in 2021, following a decline of 1.

3 mb/d in 2020," the report read.

The supply outlook is improving due to the higher oil prices after these countries have suffered an annual decline in production of 1.3 mbd last year, according to the IEA.

"For the United States, the world's biggest oil producer, we now expect to see supplies stabilise around 16.6 mb/d in 2021 after falling by 580,000 barrels a day in 2020. Brazil, Norway and Guyana continue along their growth trajectories in 2021 and Canada delivers substantial gains after declining in 2020," the report read.