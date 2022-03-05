IEA Says Member Countries Ready to Release Record 61.7Mln Barrels of Oil From Reserves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) confirmed on Friday that its members are ready to release record 61.7 million barrels of oil into the market to provide some relief to an expected squeeze resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The IEA announced earlier in the week a coordinated release of 60 million barrels from the emergency reserves of consuming countries.

"Following the announcement of an emergency release of oil stocks by IEA Member Countries on Tuesday, the IEA Governing board confirmed today that the total amount committed to date stands at 61.7 million barrels, making it the largest stock release in IEA history," the agency said in a statement.

According to the IEA, this is 3% of total emergency reserves. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol noted that this will be the fourth release of emergency stocks in the organization's history.

"Events in Ukraine remain deeply distressing and the impacts on energy markets are becoming more pronounced. We continue to monitor the situation closely. If necessary, we are ready to recommend additional steps to build on this initial release," Birol said.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.