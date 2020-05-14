IEA Says Oil Outlook Improves 'somewhat' On Easing Virus Lockdowns, Output Cuts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:26 PM
An easing of draconian coronavirus lockdown measures and a spectacular reduction in output are helping the oil market steady after a "Black April," the International Energy Agency said Thursday
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :An easing of draconian coronavirus lockdown measures and a spectacular reduction in output are helping the oil market steady after a "Black April," the International Energy Agency said Thursday.
"Since then, the outlook has improved somewhat and prices, while still far below where they werebefore the start of the COVID-19 crisis, have rebounded from their April lows," it said in its latest monthlyreport.