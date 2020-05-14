IEA says oil outlook improves 'somewhat' on easing virus lockdowns, output cuts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :An easing of draconian coronavirus lockdown measures and a spectacular reduction in output are helping the oil market steady after a "Black April," the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

"Since then, the outlook has improved somewhat and prices, while still far below where they werebefore the start of the COVID-19 crisis, have rebounded from their April lows," it said in its latest monthlyreport.