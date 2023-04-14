(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that Russian oil and oil products exports in March hit the highest since April 2020, having increased by 600,000 barrels per day and 450,000 barrels per day, respectively, according to its fresh report released on Friday.

"Russian oil exports in March soared to the highest since April 2020 thanks to surging product flows that returned to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Total oil shipments rose by 0.6 mb/d to 8.1 mb/d, with products climbing 450 kb/d m-o-m to 3.1 mb/d. Estimated oil export revenues rebounded by $1 billion to $12.7 billion but were 43% lower than a year ago," the report read.