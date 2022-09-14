UrduPoint.com

IEA Slightly Downgrades 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast To 99.7Mln Bpd - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

IEA Slightly Downgrades 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast to 99.7Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly lowered its forecast for the global oil demand growth to 99.7 million barrels per day in 2022 and to 101.8 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

"For 2022 as a whole, global oil demand will climb by 2 mb/d, reaching 99.7 mb/d, before advancing by another 2.1 mb/d next year to exceed pre-pandemic levels at 101.8 kb/d ... We have revised our 2022 outlook for growth down by a modest 110 kb/d compared with last month's Report," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

28 minutes ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

31 minutes ago
 US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

56 minutes ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.