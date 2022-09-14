IEA Slightly Downgrades 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast to 99.7Mln Bpd - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly lowered its forecast for the global oil demand growth to 99.7 million barrels per day in 2022 and to 101.8 million barrels per day in 2023, according to its fresh report published on Wednesday.

"For 2022 as a whole, global oil demand will climb by 2 mb/d, reaching 99.7 mb/d, before advancing by another 2.1 mb/d next year to exceed pre-pandemic levels at 101.8 kb/d ... We have revised our 2022 outlook for growth down by a modest 110 kb/d compared with last month's Report," the report read.